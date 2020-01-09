Businessman Frank Buyanga welcomes second child – PICTURES

Prominent businessman Frank Buyanga was blessed with a baby girl in the early hours of Tuesday morning and announced the news on social media platform Facebook on his personal account.

The African Medallion Group supremo welcomed his second child named Ariella Deborah and was showered with congratulatory messages by many followers and friends on his post which read;

“Thank you Lord for an amazing delivery this morning. Welcome Ariella Deborah. I love you. 7/1/2020. A big thank you to the men and women of God who continue to pray for my two children. Isaiah 54:13 – All your children will be taught by the Lord and great will be their peace.”

The beaming father starts the year well on the back of another successful year in business for the enterprising businessman.

Buyanga is also the founder of Hamilton Foundation which assists people who lack basic needs and is widely viewed as an icon of youth empowerment and inspiration.

A regular guest of various prominent people including heads of state, the South Africa based businessman is said to be among the list of the youngest millionaires in Africa.