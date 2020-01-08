Kaitano Tembo salutes Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United’s Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo has praised South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs for what they have achieved as a club over the last 50 years.

Tembo’s charges pulled off a 2-1 victory over the Absa Premiership leaders on Saturday, causing their advantage to be cut down to four points.

Chiefs will allow fans to enter the FNB Stadium for free today when they host Highlands Park in a league clash as part of their 50th birthday celebrations and Tembo says they deserve to celebrate building such an influential institution.

“Chiefs are trendsetters,” Tembo said, according to IOL. “That’s why they’ve got a huge following. Everyone wants to be associated with their brand.

“They are a big team. They have worked on and off the field to be where they are at the moment.

“Credit should be given to the chairman, Mr (Kaizer) Motaung. He’s really worked hard for the club to be where they are at the moment.

“Look at the support today; when we play against Chiefs everyone looks forward to that game. Even us, it raises the bar, from our players as well.

“That tells you the kind of club they are. They are a huge club. I knew them when I was still playing in Zimbabwe. Sometimes without even watching them, you can hear the noise that there is Kaizer Chiefs.”

And as Kaizer Chiefs prepares to mark its 50th birthday today, it will do so with a year of celebration that pays tribute to the loyal supporters, phenomenal players, dedicated staff and partners that have helped make the club one of the biggest in the world.

“Over the five decades since the establishment of Kaizer Chiefs, we have been humbled that the club has been embraced by millions countrywide, across the African continent and around the globe,” club chairperson Kaizer Motaung said in a statement released. – Sport24.