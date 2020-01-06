US based Zimbabwean comedy star Alfred Kainga becomes Ping Express ambassador

US based Zimbabwean comedy star Alfred Kainga has become the new face of Ping Express, a rapidly growing and expanding online money transfer service with coverage in over 30 countries.

Kainga has been resident in the United States since 2000 and has over 10 years credit in the comedy world. He has performed in venues like the World-Famous Laugh Factory in Los Angeles as well as numerous other comedy clubs in the United States.

He has headlined the Arlington Improv Comedy club in Texas, performed alongside superstar African Comedian Basketmouth in Dallas. He has also worked with great names in comedy like Mark Curry from Hanging with Mr. Cooper and Rudy Rush longtime host of Showtime at the Apollo.

Ping Express is the first indigenous operator to be licensed by the CBN and in other remitting countries.

They decided to collaborate with Kainga to help preach their convenient, ultra-low cost and instant money transfer service to East African communities which include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda etc. The transfer service has coverage in over 30 countries including the USA, Canada and Europe.

Through Ping Express www.ping-express.com, customers around the world can instantly send money to bank accounts, mobile wallets and Mpesa in Africa from the convenience of their homes using their smartphones.