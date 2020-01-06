Machete killer carried blood stained weapon for four days

By Leonard Ncube

A Binga teenager who allegedly fatally attacked an elderly man with a machete was arrested four days later still carrying the blood-stained weapon.

Sikalube Mudenda (18) of Phukuma 24 village under Chief Sinamagonde in Lusulu was reportedly still wearing the same clothes he wore when he fatally attacked Johnson Nkomo (71).

The incident occurred on October 31 and he was arrested on November 3.

Nkomo’s five-year-old grandson Langelihle was the first to see his dead grandfather in a pool of blood after he arrived home from school. Mudenda had fled from the scene.

Nkomo of Phukuma 18 village sustained two deep cuts on the head, one cut on each palm and broken wrists on both hands.

Mudenda, who has pending cases of unlawful entry at the Binga magistrate’s court, was charged with murder when he appeared at the Hwange magistrates’ court recently.

He was remanded in custody waiting for a trial date which is likely to be in March when the 2020 Hwange High Court circuit opens.

“On 31 October 2019, a juvenile Langelihle Nkomo found his grandfather lying in a pool of blood at home when he came back from school. The little boy ran and informed Margaret Ngwenya,” read the court documents.

Mudenda was arrested after villagers ambushed him at his homestead.

A villager had spotted him carrying a bloodstained machete and wearing bloodstained clothes.

The woman tipped off the police. The Chronicle