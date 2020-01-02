PICS: ‘KFC couple’ jets off to New York after New Year’s Eve wedding

KFC couple Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi finally tied the knot at the weekend after a social media stir got them to the altar.

At an intimate affair, Mzansi’s favourite couple had their fairytale wedding on New Year’s Eve at an event executed by renowned wedding and event specialist, Precious the Planner. The event was set against the backdrop of the lush gardens of the Thaba Eco Hotel.

Soldaat realised her vision of looking and feeling like a princess in a custom-made Bride & Co dress, and Mkansi was dashing in a black suit paired with a tie by Relevance for Men, pledged by DJ Black Coffee.

In the presence of their loved ones, which included the couple’s children, family and their closest friends, the couple once again pledged their love and commitment to each other and proceeded to enjoy a beautiful wedding reception, where they were serenaded by Dr Tumi, Amanda Black, Jaziel Brothers (who are one of the groom’s all-time favourite musicians), the legendary Mafikizolo, DJ Bafana and Thando Thabethe, who had guests dancing the afternoon away.

“Mzansi gave us a chance to have the wedding of our dreams. We are grateful to everyone who pledged and the millions of South Africans that have supported us,” said the couple.

The couple was, in November, catapulted into international fame when a video of their proposal at a KFC restaurant went viral and showed their authentic display of love. The video captured the hearts of South Africa and the world and saw ordinary citizens, and big corporate brands pledging towards making their dream wedding a reality.

One of the couple’s dreams has always been to travel beyond the borders of South Africa. As pledged by KFC, the couple kicks off the new decade with an all-expenses paid honeymoon in New York.

Other pledgers and contributors to the wedding and couple include Le Creuset, Mr Price, Puma, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Warwick Wines, Amstel, Strongbow, Savanna, Relevance for Men, Bride & Co, Aldo, Crockett and Jones, Betty B Gifts, Studio Mona, Land Rover, Ivory White, EWN, Siwela Wines, Nono Events, Nederburg, Jameson, Sof’nfree, Coca-Cola, Viceroy, Ultra Mel, Krispy Kreme, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, SA Lottery, Momentum, Trace Urban, Rain, Lion Lager, African Bank, Ocean Basket, Polo, Mabel M Florals, Elevation Perfume, King Korn, Sun City Resorts, Kulula, Castle Milk Stout, Dipo Kreations, Tiger Brands, MX-Creations; bridesmaids dresses pledged by actress Tsholofelo Matshaba and her designer Moss Mkhatshwa. The Star