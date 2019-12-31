South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka ‘deported’ from Uganda

By Jerry Omondi

South Africa’s legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka was deported from Uganda on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled performance due to visa issues.

The East African country’s authorities said the 54-year-old was sent back to her country because she had travelled on an ordinary visa yet she had a scheduled live show, which required her to get a working visa.

According to local media, Yvonne was apprehended as she was doing her final sound checks on Tuesday morning and was deported soon after.

The famous South African musician was lined up to perform at a New Year’s event in the country’s Buganda Kingdom.

The kingdom throws a party every start of the year dubbed Enkuuka.

Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: “It was done by our officials so that we maintain the integrity of our immigration rules for all visitors to our country. We are hopeful that Ms Yvonne will once again visit our country when she applies for the correct visa.”

But Chaka Chaka has responded to the police’s claims that she was deported and says that she is still in the country but chose not to perform.

The singer also reassured fans and followers – in the video posted on Twitter – that she was “fine.”

Yvonne has been a constant figure in South Africa’s music scene for nearly 30 years, boasting of such hits as “I’m Burning Up”, “Thank You Mr Dj”, “I Cry For Freedom.”

She has performed for various notable figures including Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Bill Clinton, South African President Thabo Mbeki among others. CGTN Africa