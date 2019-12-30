Pfumbidzai to tie the knot

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Warriors fullback Ronald Pfumbidzai will walk down the aisle with his sweetheart Graduate Rusike today in Harare.

Pfumbidzai, who is now turning out for South African Premiership football side, Bloemfontein Celtic, is back in the country for the festive season break and was busy preparing for the big day in the past few days.

The 25-year-old former Hippo Valley and CAPS United player was supposed to have exchanged the vows back in 2017 but the dates clashed with his trial stint with his current side and was postponed.

A close source said Pfumbidzai, who has found his way back in the Warriors set up, will finally tie the knot with his long time sweetheart Graduate who is sister to footballer Tafadzwa Rusike.

Pfumbidzai, who has been in the country since last Saturday, was busy putting final touches on the wedding preparations.

Pfumbidzai confirmed the event, but chose to be diplomatic about it.

“I am around and I arrived last week. I have been busy and I think you can have a good piece (of story for your newspaper) after Monday.

“There is something good coming up and I am looking forward to the big day,” he said.

The Chitungwiza-born and bred player is joining a long list of football players who walked down the aisle this year who include former teammate Dominic Chungwa and Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa.

A number of local football enthusiasts are expected at the event with his close friend Hardlife Zvirekwi expected to take a leading role. The Herald