Marry Chiwenga hearings deferred AGAIN….. to spend another weekend in custody

Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, will spend another weekend in custody after the High Court deferred her application for bail and appeal hearings to Tuesday next week.

Marry was charged with trying to kill her husband early this month. Prosecutors say Marry Mubaiwa tried to unplug Chiwenga’s life support tubes in a South African hospital in June.

She was initially arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of fraud, money laundering and breaching exchange control rules, and is accused of illegally transferring $900,000 to South Africa.

She denies all the accusations against her. She was refused bail for the initial charges after prosecutors argued she would flee the country or interfere with witnesses.

The charges follow media reports that Mubaiwa and Chiwenga, who returned to Zimbabwe last month after four months in a Chinese hospital where he was later treated for a blocked oesophagus, were set to divorce.

Opposition politicians have since taken to social media to accuse Chiwenga of using his position to influence a divorce settlement.

Critics of ZACC say it is conflicted because its head judge, Loice Matanda-Moyo, is married to Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, a top ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and of Chiwenga.

The ZACC denies this and said it will prosecute all corruption cases without fear or favour.

Prosecutors also told the court that Mubaiwa was being investigated for misusing U.S. dollar allowances meant for her husband’s security details. Staff Reporter/Reuters