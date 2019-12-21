Prominent Gweru pastor ARRESTED for allegedly raping congregant

By Mejury Magaya

A prominent Gweru pastor, Felix Magondo, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old congregant in his vehicle.

The founder of Ministry of Peter Apostolic Church of Christ (Mopac) was arrested on Thursday around 11PM following a report by the complainant (name withheld) at Nehanda police station in Mkoba 19 suburb in Gweru.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of rape involving a pastor from Gweru, Felix Magondo who stands accused of raping his congregant in Gweru. Investigations are still underway and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.”

Sources close to the church said the man of cloth allegedly raped the then 18-year-old congregant in 2014.

They said last weekend the pastor, who is also a marriage officer, allegedly solemnised a marriage between the complainant’s sister and her husband.

“Sometime in 2014 the complainant was a congregant at Mopac ministries where the accused is a pastor. It is alleged that on a date unknown but during the month of June, the accused allegedly visited the complainant at her residence in Mkoba 16 suburb in Gweru,” said the source.

Pastor Magondo allegedly asked the complainant to accompany him to Mkoba 14 suburb.

“They got into the accused’s vehicle. However, along the way, Pastor Magondo allegedly told the complainant that he wanted to go to the grinding mill in Mkoba 12 before going to Mkoba 14,” said the source.

“It is said that the accused and the suspect drove to a secluded place near Mkoba 12 light industrial site.”

The source alleged that Pastor Magondo proposed love to the complainant who turned him down.

“The suspect allegedly forcefully grabbed the complainant and raped her once. The matter was reported on December 19 since the complainant was being threatened with death in the event she reported the man of cloth,” said the source. The Chronicle