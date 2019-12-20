Veteran author dies

By Praise Masvosva

Veteran writer and Catholic priest Fr Ignatius Zvarevashe died on Tuesday after succumbing to cancer.

According to the church, Fr Zvarevashe has been battling for his life after being diagnosed with cancer.

He was born in Gutu on December 15, 1943.

“Prayers are requested for the repose of the soul of Fr Ignatius Zvarevashe who passed away this afternoon (yesterday) at Richartz House.

“He joined the novitiate in Lusaka on the 30th of July 1969, he was ordained to the priesthood at St Peter’s Mbare on the 8th of September 1979.

“His last pastoral assignment was at St Francis Xavier parish Braeside, Prior to that he worked at several places in Chinhoyi Diocese the Jesuit notivate in Lusaka and other places in the Archdiocese of Harare.

“May his soul rest in peace,” goes part of the statement issued by the church.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

He will be remembered for his Shona novels like Kurauone, Ngano Dzinozipa Dzepasi Chigare, Chimbo Namadimikira Zvirevo zvechimbo, namadimikira, Mangadza Avaera Shiri Kuramba Hungwe Huku Vachidya and Museve Wade Nyama among others. H-Metro