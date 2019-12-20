Sadomba honoured in UAE

By Grace Chingoma

It keeps getting better for Edward Sadomba, even as the former Zimbabwe international footballer prepares for life in the retirement zone.

The outgoing Dynamos skipper was this week once again feted like a king by the United Arab Emirates Chapter of the Al Hilal fans.

Sadomba had some of the best moments of his international career at Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a four-season spell in which he won the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup Golden Boot awards.

The speed merchant, who returned to Dynamos for what turned out to be his swansong season, announced three weeks ago he was calling time on his playing career.

Sadomba will now turn much of his focus on philanthropy through the Edward Sadomba Foundation which caters for underprivileged children in Mbare.

More than 60 children now have their school fees and education requirements being paid for by the former Bidvest Wits and Liga Mulculmana player.

Sadomba and his wife Sherlynn travelled to the United Arab Emirates upon invitation of the UAE chapter.

The Zimbabwe international footballer was presented with a certificate and a gift voucher worth US$1 000.

The chairman of the Al Hilal fans, Monasir Gamblan, who is based in the United States, flew to Dubai to grace the occasion.

He further rewarded the former star with a trip voucher to Washington DC early next year.

“On hearing about my retirement, Mr Osama Hassan Suleiman, chairman of Al Hilal fans UAE, organised a trip for me to UAE so that they honour me for what I have done for the club,’’ said Sadomba.

“They regard me as the best foreign player ever at Al Hilal. They honoured me at Pullman hotel in Deira. They gave me a certificate of appreciation, a gift voucher for clothes shopping worth US$1 000.

“The chairman of Al Hilal fans, USA, Mr Monasir Gamblan, flew all the way from USA for that function and presented me with a trip voucher to Washington DC, early next year. There is going to be a bigger event next year to honour me in Sudan and preparations are at the advance stage.

“All I can say is God is wonderful, I didn’t expect something like this could happen to me. I am very happy there are people out there who do appreciate what I have done for the club Al Hilal.’’

The 36-year-old is now planning to put the icing on the cake by hosting a testimonial match early next year.

Sadomba’s wife has been running a series of informative snippets of the player’s pictures on her social media page.

They chronicle the time from the day the player was scouted by coach Mike Madzivanyika at 17 and brought to Regis Dzenga, the owner of the Division One club Harare United, which was the turning point in the star’s career.

She also highlighted Sadomba suffered a career-threatening injury in 2005. The Herald