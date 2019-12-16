Marry fights for freedom from remand prison after Chiwenga pins her for murder

By Farayi Machamire

Marry Chiwenga will have to fight for her freedom from remand prison after she was denied bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, where she appeared facing charges of attempting to murder her husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The power couple’s marriage has spectacularly broken down, spilling into the courts where the VP alleged in State papers that his wife had attempted to murder him.

In another matter, Marry is accused of externalising US$1 million to South Africa and China and caused a magistrate to register a Chapter 5.11 marriage to VP Chiwenga without his consent.

On Monday, Marry appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts casually dressed, without the elegant apparel which many have come to know her for.

The VP, who is the complaint in the murder charge, alleged through prosecutors that his estranged wife attempted to kill him.

Chiwenga claimed on June 22, 2019 that he was airlifted to South Africa for emergency medical attention.

However, upon arrival, Marry is said to have forced Chiwenga to stay at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria for 24 hours.

On June 23, Marry is said to have kept denying Chiwenga access to medical treatment and the security team had to force their way in to take Chiwenga to Netcare Hospital.

Upon the VP’s admission at the hospital, he was inserted with an Intravenous Giving Set as well as Central Catheter in order to sustain his life, prosecutors alleged.

The court further heard that some weeks later, Chiwenga was transferred to a private ward where he was under 24-hour monitoring by doctors and his security personnel.

During this time when Chiwenga was admitted at the hospital, he seemed helpless and would rely on medical staff and the security personnel whenever moving from one point to another.

On July 8, at about 0800 hours, Marry is said to have come to the hospital with the intention to cause harm to Chiwenga.

She allegedly ordered the security personnel to excuse her, saying that she wanted privacy with Chiwenga. She is said to have been left alone with Chiwenga.

While alone with the VP, Marry allegedly unlawfully removed the medical Intravenous Giving Set as well as the Central Catheter, after which Chiwenga is said to have started bleeding profusely.

Marry allegedly forced Chiwenga off the bed, held him by the hand and moved out from the ward before being intercepted by the security personnel at the exit door.

The hospital staff then allegedly resuscitated Chiwenga.

Marry is said to have disappeared from the hospital.

In opposing Marry’s bail, prosecutors alleged that she had a previous record of conviction and pending cases before the courts.

The prosecution also alleged that she owned various properties outside Zimbabwe where she could flee to and reside there, adding she was likely to interfere with witnesses, most of who are her subordinates. Zim Morning Post