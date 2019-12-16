Champions League draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Liverpool draw Atletico

Manchester City will face Real Madrid while holders Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea play Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final while Tottenham take on another German side, RB Leipzig.

In the pick of the other ties, Borussia Dortmund will play Paris St-Germain and Napoli take on Barcelona.

The first legs will be played on 18, 19, 25 and 26 February with the return matches on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March.

This season’s final is on 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, the ground where Liverpool won the epic 2005 final against AC Milan when they came back from three down to draw 3-3 and win on penalties.

The Reds’ last-16 draw will take them to Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano, which also has good memories for Liverpool as it is the stadium in which they won last year’s final.

City’s tie with Real features the first competitive meeting between multiple Champions League-winning managers Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman won the competition three times in a row with Los Blancos from 2016 while Guardiola claimed it with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

That was Guardiola’s last triumph in the competition though, and his City side were beaten by eventual runners-up Tottenham in the quarter-finals last season.

Spurs have changed manager since then, with Mauricio Pochettino succeeded by Jose Mourinho, who has two previous Champions League wins to his name – Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

Their opponents RB Leipzig currently lead the German Bundesliga and have in Timo Werner one of Europe’s most coveted strikers and in Julian Nagelsmann one of the continent’s most promising young coaches.

Chelsea face a tough tie against five-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich, who are reigning Bundesliga champions but sit fifth in the league and sacked manager Niko Kovac last month.

The other two last-16 ties see Italian club Atalanta, who reached the last 16 despite losing their first three group games, face Valencia of Spain, while Serie A champions Juventus – with Cristiano Ronaldo still in prolific form – take on resurgent French side Lyon. BBC Sports