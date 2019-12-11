Two NUST students scoop Rhodes scholarships to study at Oxford in the UK

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Two Zimbabwean students from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Andile Dube and Cephas Svosve have won prestigious scholarships to further their studies at Oxford University in the United Kingdom under the 2020 Zimbabwe Rhodes Scholarship.

Dube, a final year medical student at NUST, is passionate about trauma care and at Oxford he hopes to study Musculoskeletal Science with a focus on trauma management.

Dr Tariro Makadzange, National Secretary for Rhodes Scholarship in Zimbabwe confirmed the development and said that Dube was also an avid tennis player and he had committed a substantial amount of his time to research, advocacy, and education in surgery.

“His work in surgery so far has been achieved through the Zimbabwe Student Surgical Network of medical students and interns – an Organisation which he founded,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Svosve, a philanthropist went to St Faith High School and proceeded to NUST where he has been studying Actuarial Science and is now headed for a Master of Science Degree in the field of Mathematical and Computational Finance at the University of Oxford.

Aspiring to be a quantitative analyst, Svosve has a dream to develop High Technology Investment Banking in Zimbabwe to enhance protection of the value of pension funds against inflation risk through pushing for responsible investments that are Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) directed. These include directing funds for investments in clean energy resources.

Cephas also has plans to grow his cofounded scholarship foundation called Peniel Foundation that is currently sponsoring four Students at St Faith Primary School in Rusape operating under the mantra Advancing Equal Opportunities in Education.

“The two Zimbabwe 2020 Rhodes Scholars will have the opportunity to study at the University of Oxford and join an elite alumni network that includes Zimbabwe Rhodes scholars such as James Manyika, Cyril Ruwende, former Zimbabwe deputy prime Minister Arthur Mutambara and a global community of Rhodes scholars that include former and current presidents, prime ministers, scientists, leading academics, Nobel laureates, writers, lawyers, and business leaders, among others,” Makadzange said.

Makadzange said the two were chosen after a shortlist of interviews with the following 10 candidates.

Tariro Chatiza – UCT; BMedSci (First); BSc in Biological Sciences (Distinction), Arundel High School.

• Michael Dzine – Asheshi University (Ghana); BSc Electrical Engineering; St George’s and Zengeza High School.

• Joy Rukanzakanza – Bryn Mawr, PA USA; BA International Studies; Sizane High.

• Andile Dube – MSc (Res) NUST Medicine and Dentistry; CBC, Bulawayo.

• Blessing Maunze – UZ, LLB ; St Faiths High School.

• Stewart Mangezi – Asheshi University, Ghana; BSc Electrical Engineering; Marondera High.

• Cephas Svosve – NUST; BSc Actuarial Sciences; St Faith’s.

• Kieran Dunn – BPhil Philosophy; Colby College – BA in History, Philosophy and Theology (one year at Trinity College Dublin); Hellenic.

• Nomaquikiza Nkala – Jacobs University Bremen, Germany; BSc Electrical Engineering (1); Arundel

• Prince Chakanyuka – University of Edinburgh; BSc in Chemistry, St George’s, and Mufakose 2 High School.

The Rhodes Scholarship identifies young talented individuals (25 years and below) who would have excelled academically and shown leadership, strong intellect, character and commitment to service.