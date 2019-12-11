All set for DJ Zinhle All-White party

By Mthabisi Tshuma

All is set for DJ Zinhle’s All-White party taking place at BAC Leisure tomorrow.

The show dubbed “Umlilo All White Party” is set to usher Bulawayo party lovers into the festive season.

Riding high with her Umlilo single, nothing less is expected from DJ Zinhle who rocked revellers at the Jacaranda Music Festival in Harare recently.

Event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events said all is set for the show which will be held indoors.

“We’re expecting a full house as the show will be held inside BAC Leisure. We’re now sprucing up the venue so that people have a nice experience.

“The festive season is already upon us and people should come out in their numbers to party,” said Mdlongwa.

He said DJ Zinhle will be supported by 3D family DJs and the club’s resident DJs.

DJ Zinhle’s show in the city will be a great opportunity for women to reunite with her as she last staged an All-White party here four years ago.

Last year, she was billed to perform at the Kalawa Homecoming show but failed to pitch up. Mdlongwa assured patrons that the DJ was definitely coming as all logistics have been dealt with.

“Everything is in place. Everyone has been paid their dues thus we’re all good to go,” Mdlongwa said.

Entrance fee at the venue has been pegged at R100 for ordinary tickets and R200 for VIP. The first 100 ladies are set to pay only R50. The Chronicle