Tocky Vibes to release acoustic album

By Nyasha Kada

Musician Tocky Vibes says he will be releasing an acoustic version of his current album Villagers’ Money.

The 10-track album will feature all compositions on the Villagers Money but only on acoustic version and is set for release a week before Christmas.

He worked with an array of producers like I Music, Mozy G, T Mann and Lazzie T on the acoustic album.

Tocky said his monthly online acoustic sets inspired the album.

“I have been performing acoustic sets online and the feedback I get from my followers on social media after the sessions is good and that’s what inspired me to compose an acoustic version of the Villagers Money album.

“I also realised that people tend to get the message better and the clearer on acoustic version than the original compositions.

“Unotonzwa vanhu vachiti pasong apa ndozvawai imba nhai?

“Sometimes people fail to get the message and the real words to the song because they enjoy the beat more but with the acoustic it’s more of the message delivery than anything else.

“I want people to have a deep meaning of my songs, because it’s the message that we want people to have and use it in their lives,” he said.

He added apart from the acoustic album he has collaborations that are coming up as well.

He revealed he worked with several artistes among them Progress Chipfumo, Edith WeUtonga, Guspy Warrior and Dhadza D among many others. H Metro