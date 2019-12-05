Married woman caught cheating with borehole driller… but husband is also a polygamist

By Arron Nyamayaro

A MARRIED woman’s marriage is on the rocks after being caught red-handed in bed with a borehole driller.

Loveness Nyahwema, 37, and Stephen Mupfurutsa were paraded to other residents after being caught around midnight last Friday in Southlea Park.

Nyahwema was married to Alois Mugomba, 40, as the first wife in a polygamous union and the two have four children.

Mugomba, following a tip off, returned from his night duty and forced the door open to catch the two in bed in the same room with their four-year-old child.

After the act, the woman and the boyfriend are now living together at Mupfurutsa’s sister Edeline’s house in Stoneridge.

“It is not a secret that I have two wives but on the day in question I was at work on night duty when I received a call informing me about Mupfurutsa’s visit to my house during the night,” said Mugomba.

“People have been telling me about this infidelity but I could not believe them until this tip off.

“I did not assault them or allow neighbours to lay hands on them but I ordered her to pack her belongings and leave my house.

“She packed and I took her to Mupfurutsa’s sister where they are living together as husband and wife.

“The two decided to take our two minor children leaving the other two saying that they were the ones who exposed their shenanigans.

“She took all the household property we had and Mupfurutsa signed an agreement that he would take my first wife and her sister agreed to stay with Mupfurutsa and my children at her house,” said Mugomba.

Edeline confirmed the incident saying Mugomba had separated with Nyahwema when the two were caught. She condemned the attacking of Mupfurutsa after being caught with the woman as cruel.

“I am now living with Nyahwema and she is now my brother’s wife; they were attacked by Mugomba,” said Edeline.

“Mugomba separated with Nyahwema some time ago and is being angered by paying maintenance that is why he came at midnight to attack my brother Stephen.

“We did not argue with him after he caught them in bed but honestly speaking Nyahwema is older than my brother.

“Akatomanikidzwa kuroora mukadzi ane vana four iye haasati ave nemwana achiri mukomana.

“We had no choice after all I knew this woman since the time we have been worshiping in the same church,” said Edeline.

Nyahwema and Mupfurutsa refused to entertain H-Metro for comment. H-Metro