Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa would rather the credit go to his team-mates after taking his tally to eight goals for the season.

Mutizwa’s strike in the 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards on the weekend took him joint-top of the Absa Premiership goalscoring charts alongside Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile.

The Zimbabwean striker is happy to be in good form but would prefer to win trophies with Arrows than the Golden Boot award.

“At Golden Arrows, we don’t want to win individual trophies, we want to win everything as a team,” the 26-year-old told Allafrica.com.

“I see no importance in being happy alone while your teammates are not. So I prefer collective accolades.”

Mutizwa also revealed he hopes with continued impressive performances that he will be able to break in to the Zimbabwe national side’s first team, but is well aware it will not be an easy feat displacing first-choice strikers Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.

“In soccer, you must be patient. I am working very hard to reach a level where I’ll be the first-choice striker for Zim as well, it’s something that requires a lot of hard work,” Mutizwa said.

“I believe that one day, I’ll be Zimbabwe’s top man as far as leading the attack and scoring goals is concerned.”-Sport24