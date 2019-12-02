‘Thank you Bosso family’

By Ricky Zililo

Prince Dube’s fine form continued, with his wonder goal helping Highlanders lift the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Dube’s strike was highly contested by Ngezi Platinum Stars players and technical team, who argued that the ball didn’t cross the line.

However, video clips posted on social media show that assistant referee Salani Ncube made the right call as the ball hit the cross bar, bounced over the line and back into the field of play.

The Highlanders’ striker, who is also a frontrunner for the Soccer Star of the Year award, brilliantly struck with his outer foot, beating badly exposed Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

The striker, who returned to Bosso at the beginning of the season after an unsuccessful stint at South Africa side SuperSport, has been red-hot and managed to score in every stage of the Chibuku Super Cup, ending the tournament with four goals.

Dube has revived his career and it could be just a matter of time before he is snatched from Bosso.

After helping Bosso win a major cup to end a three-year drought, Dube thanked the fans for rallying behind them.

“This is for all the Highlanders’ fans and everyone around the country who kept believing in us even when we went through bad times. I’m overly excited that we managed to win this tournament for our fans, who have been driving us,” said Dube.

His captain Ariel “Mangoye” Sibanda, who finished the tournament without conceding, said:

“This is an early Christmas present to the Highlanders’ family. We worked hard for this glory and I’m proud of my teammates, who gave their all to make sure we win the Chibuku Super Cup. Thank you to everyone who played their part; the fans, management and our sponsors.”

Bosso coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh also thanked the fans for their support.

“Amazing moment yesterday for winning the Chibuku Cup Final. Very big thanks to the PSL and Chibuku for an excellent organisation. Thanks also to our great fans,” wrote De Jongh on his Twitter page. The Chronicle