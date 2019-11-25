Miss Curvy Varsity dreams big

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Reigning Miss Curvy Varsity, Ginger Ellie who is also an actress, has her eyes set on penetrating the regional arts industry.

Born Ellaine Khayelihle Ncube, the 18-year-old who was crowned the most curvaceous student at a pageant held at Nust two months ago, is making her presence known in the arts scene as she also clinched the best supporting actress title at the NASH schools drama competition and Isiphiwo Sami Talent Search.

Having ventured into the arts industry as an actress last year when she was doing her A Level studies at Nketa High, the talented Ginger Ellie does not seem to be slowing down.

What makes her unique is that she is a new kid on the block but has achieved a lot in a short space of time.

Reflecting on her modelling career, she said she joined Fingers Modelling Agency in July this year. It is unbelievable because three months down the line, she won her first modelling pageant as if she had been modelling for a long time.

Ginger Ellie said all this has been because of the hard work she has put in towards being a renowned arts practitioner. She also attributed the success to her mother.

“Growing up under the care of a single mother who is also my role model has been key to my success. My mother has been by my side all the way ensuring that I give everything that I do, my all,” she said.

On her acting career, she paid homage to the likes of Calvin Madula, Memory Kumbota and Sarah Mpofu for supporting and nurturing her. “I’ve learnt a lot and used advice I’ve been given by people who’ve been in the industry for quite a while.”

To show how committed she is to penetrating the arts industry, Ginger Ellie said she is studying physical theatre at Zimbabwe Theatre Academy in a bid to become a professional actress.

“In my quest to penetrate the arts industry, I want to continue learning more about modelling and acting until I’m able to create my own plays and direct as well,” she said.

Ginger Ellie said her dream was to work hand in hand with Africa’s leading brands in theatre, film and fashion. “I’d love to become the face of many social welfare movements throughout the world like being an ambassador for the UN just like Danai Gurira. I’d also love to have a lead role in a Tyler Perry production and in modelling. I want to find myself having to struggle at making a decision on which offer to accept, either an endorsement from Nike or Adidas. That’s how successful I want to become,” she said.

Ginger Ellie said she was disappointed that locals did not appreciate models that are curvy.

“Everything has been flowing smoothly but I’m irked by the fact that it’s difficult for people to recognise curvy models as they expect models to be slim and tall,” The Chronicle