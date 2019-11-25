Maritzburg send Chiefs crashing out of Telkom Knockout

Kaizer Chiefs were sent crashing out of the Telkom Knockout after a 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United in their semi-final at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Judas Moseamedi put Maritzburg in front before Yagan Sasman equalised for Chiefs but Moseamedi would grab a late second goal to book his team a spot in the final.

It was Maritzburg who had the first decent attempt on goal. Daylon Claasen switched the play to Pogiso Sanoka on the right-hand side, whose cross-cum shot forced Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma in to a sharp save as the ball appeared to be dipping into the net.

In the 19th minute, former Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan fired narrowly wide of the upright with a left-footed drive after the ball fell to him just inside the box.

Soon after, Mxolisi Kunene sprinted down the left-hand side after being played through by Buchanan and got a decent shot away from a tight angle which was well saved by the legs of Bvuma.

On the half-hour mark, Daniel Cardoso made a shocker of an error when he underhit his back pass to Bvuma which allowed Moseamedi to ghost in and round the keeper before tapping in to an empty net.

Moments later, Moseamedi got the better of Cardoso once again and could have squared the ball when through on goal but went for glory with Bvuma making another decent save.

Kunene had a glorious opportunity after Chiefs once again gave possession away sloppily and Moseamedi had played the ball through for the winger but Bvuma did well to come out and narrow the angle as the Team of Choice took a well-deserved 1-0 lead going in to the interval.

Eric Tinkler’s side came agonisingly close to doubling their lead on the hour mark when Kunene skipped past his marker and cut the ball back to Claasen, whose shot bounced off the right-hand side of the upright.

Cardoso was not having a good game and gave possession away again six minutes later as Moseamedi cut inside on to his favoured right foot and struck the ball inches wide of the left-hand upright.

With 20 minutes to go, Claasen’s cross in to the box found Moseamedi, who slightly snatched at his effort which went over the bar.

Chiefs equalised in the 77th minute, Lebogang Manyama’s free-kick found Samir Nurkovic, whose header was saved by Richard Ofori but the rebound was tapped home by Sasman.

Moseamedi had another good opportunity when played through on goal but Bvuma did well to thwart the danger. However, the Team of Choice would not be denied as they restored their lead moments later as Moseamedi grabbed his brace.

Bandile Shandu, who had been brought on to replace Micah Lea’lafa, got the better of his marker down the right-hand side and whipped in a delicious ball for Moseamedi, who side-footed the volley calmly in to the back of the net and seal the victory with five minutes to go. — Sport24.