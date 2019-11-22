Most services back to normal — EcoCash

EcoCash yesterday said most of its critical services are now stable and back to normal, with customers now able to carry out transactions on the EcoCash platform without many challenges.

“We are very encouraged by the progress we made in the past 24 hours in stabilising the platform, and we can confidently say that all critical EcoCash services are now stable and performing normally,” said Mr Eddie Chibi, CEO of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe (pictured), the parent company of EcoCash.

“I can confirm that popular services such as send money, airtime recharge (for self and for others), banking services, merchant payments (using merchant codes), cashing in and cashing out, customer balance enquiries, payroll, mobile business wallet services, remittances and agents service are now quite stable and working well on our new platform.”

Mr Chibi said their teams continued to work flat out with experts on the ground to iron out any outstanding issues such as online merchant payments, the EcoCash App and clearing any customer experience issues in the support channels like shops.

“We are very grateful to our customers for their support and patience at this time, and commit to do everything in our power to deliver the world class service that the public and our customers have come to expect and to enjoy,” said Mr Chibi.

EcoCash carried out a planned major upgrade of its platform at the weekend.

The company said the new platform had enhanced security, better system availability and greater capacity, along with improved user experience. The Herald