Joseph Parker taunts Chisora

Joseph Parker says a final decision on the Derek Chisora fight will be made this week – and wants to “smash” the Brit’s lingering hopes of a world-title shot.

The New Zealander has called for a rescheduled heavyweight boxing clash with Zimbabwe-born Chisora after a suspected spider bite forced him to withdraw from last month’s O2 showdown and Parker will hold talks with promoter Eddie Hearn to confirm his next heavyweight fight.

Chisora instead stopped David Price inside four rounds and manager David Haye has turned his attention to an alternative fight with Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger, but Parker raised doubts about whether this is a likely route to a world title for the Londoner. Parker, who is ranked No 4 by the WBO, told Sky Sports:

“He hasn’t won a world title, Chisora, so I think they are trying to look for the fastest and the best way of getting there, and they think Usyk is the best way of getting to a world title.

“But firstly it doesn’t make sense, because he’s not ranked and there’s a lot of guys ranked before him. I’m not sure why they want that fight? Obviously the fight was locked in for us both and I couldn’t control what happened with the illness, but I want to reschedule the fight. I’m healthy, I’m fit, I’m ready to go. I know I can smash him, I know I can beat him. He’s going to bring a lot of pressure, but I know I’ve got better boxing skill and better movement than the other guys he’s faced.

“I told him before that I will retire him and I’ll be his last fight. Lock in the fight, I’ll put in a great show. He will get his money that he wants, but I will put him into retirement. He’s had a good career.”

The Kiwi’s manager David Higgins has suggested that Haye is looking for a final payday for Chisora against Usyk, but remains hopeful that Hearn will instead secure the fight with Parker. — Sky Sports.