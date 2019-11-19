Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Prophet Freddy revisits old days

By Arron Nyamayaro

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy triggered a social media frenzy with a picture from 2000 when he was still a student at Glen View 2 High.

“On the photograph circulating on social media I was with my classmate Ronnie Gororo,” said Prophet Freddy.

“Ipapo pfungwa dzekuimba nziyo dzakanga dzisati dzavepo uye ndakangandichigere kuzodzerwa basa rekuporofita.

“I was a baseball player by that time with leadership skills since I was a head boy ndirizvandiri pamufananidzo iwoyo.

“Looking back to how I grew up, I saw more grace and this gives me power to move on whenever I face challenges pressing on towards my goal until I grab my crown,” he said.

In one of the photographs circulating, Prophet Freddy is dressed in an African attire taken on a musical video he featured on Bethany Pasinawako’s latest project. H Metro

