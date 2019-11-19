Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FeaturedCrimes & CourtsLocal

New twist to Georgias’ estate saga

8,806 0

By Fidelis Munyoro

One of the spouses to the late national hero Aguy Clement Georgias’ has been removed from her role as the executor of the deceased’s estate, paving way for a fresh edict meeting to choose a neutral person to administer the estate.

Aguy Georgias
Aguy Georgias

Born Aguy Zvavahera Ushe in Chivhu, in 1935, Georgias died of heart and kidney complications on December 19, 2015 and was declared a national hero.

His estate has been a point of contention at the High Court pitting his three children—Anthony, Diana and Lynette Georgias against the late’s other spouse Jane Georgias. The Herald

Related Articles

Senator Aguy Georgias dies

184 2

Potraz board fired over corruption

189 4

Georgias dismisses links with under fire HSBC

140 1

Zimbabweans linked to $270 million stashed in HSBC foreign…

440 7

More to follow…

You might also like More from author