Man kills neighbour in fight over married lover

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 35-YEAR-OLD herdsman from Bulilima allegedly fatally assaulted his 66-year-old neighbour whom he accused of having an affair with his married girlfriend who is also his employer.

Vincent Luphahla of Phakama West Village in Khame assaulted Lungile Dlamini for allegedly having an affair with Ms Concilia Manombe (53) whose husband works in South Africa.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday at around 10PM.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Phakama West Village in Bulilima. The suspect Vincent Luphahla had a misunderstanding with the now deceased Lungile Dlamini over an undisclosed issue. Luphahla assaulted Dlamini several times with a mop stick, axe handle and mopane switch and he died on the spot.

“Investigations are underway and Luphahla is still at large. We appeal to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station. As the police we continue to urge members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes.

“People should engage a third party and seek counselling in order to resolve their disputes amicably,” he said.

A source close to the investigations said Luphahla, who is employed as a herdsman by Ms Manombe with whom he was also allegedly having an affair, confronted Dlamini after he saw him leave the woman’s home at night.

“On Saturday at around 10PM, Dlamini went to see his lover Ms Manombe who is Luphahla’s employer. Ms Manombe told Dlamini that she was no longer interested in having an affair with him as she was married and community members now knew about their affair.

“Dlamini left after about an hour and when he had just gone out of the gate, Luphahla stopped him and accused him of having an affair with Ms Manombe who also happened to be his woman. Ms Manombe who was still in her bedroom heard the two men arguing over the issue. She heard Dlamini pleading with Luphahla not to kill him,” said the source.

The source said Ms Manombe opened the door and saw Luphahla assaulting Dlamini and tried to intervene but Luphahla threatened to kill her as well.

He said Ms Manombe fled to a neighbour’s homestead where she sought help.

The source said Ms Manombe together with her neighbour went to Khame Police Base to report the matter and when police attended the scene, they found Dlamini lying on the ground dead and naked.

He said Dlamini sustained bruises all over the body as a result of the attack. The Chronicle