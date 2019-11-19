Mambo Dhuterere deserves nomination, organisers

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Organisers of this year’s edition of the Permican Gospel Awards have defended gospel musician Darlington Mutseta affectionately known as Mambo Dhuterere’s nominations, saying that he meets the criteria.

Mambo Dhuterere has been nominated on, “Best Song Writer”, “Best Traditional Song”, “Best Newcomer”, “Best Collaboration” and “Song of the Year” categories together with other gospel musicians like Janet Manyowa, Minister Micheal Mahendere and Tembalami among others.

However, his nomination has led to contestations on social media with some sectors stating that he doesn’t merit nomination considering “he came into limelight a month ago”, while others said deserved it because of trendy songs.

Awards organiser, Ted Lazaro said Mambo Dhuterere is eligible to be in the running considering he submitted his works on time.

“We did not nominate him without his knowledge as some are saying but he meets the criteria as he submitted his works on time.

The musician released his album in April and our deadline for submission was end of July,” he said.

The awards are running under the theme, “Creatively, Touching Souls” with a renowned musicians billed to perform such as Janet Manyowa, Kuda Mutsvene, Sabastian Magacha, Minister Micheal Mahendere, Gemma Griffiths and Zimpraise among others.

The show will be broadcast live on TBN, DSTV and on Christ TV. The Herald