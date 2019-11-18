Dynamos in 17th draw

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Harare giants Dynamos failed to capitalise on their superior ball possession at Rufaro yesterday and were held to their 17th draw of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at home by Black Rhinos.

Yesterday’s stalemate means DeMbare joins Herentals with a joint highest number of draws, 17, in this year’s Premiership season so far.

Dynamos, however, have the lowest number of defeats, just five, this season and with 44 points, 11 behind leaders Caps United, and their supporters will feel if they had won a few games more they could be in the title matrix.

Yesterday the Harare giants could have fancied their chances of collecting maximum points, as they dominated especially in the opening stanza.

Dynamos started the match on a good note, 15 minutes into the game forward Jarrison Selemani found space just outside the box but his effort was over the bar.

The soldiers were refusing to be cowed into submission either and 30 minutes into the game Allen Gahadzikwa rose high to meet Jameson Mukombwe’s cross but could not direct his header at goal.

For Black Rhinos they are on 43 points just a point behind Dynamos which was preserved by a brave showing to halt their hosts who looked to be in the gear for maximum points.

The game at Rufaro was also not devoid of some talking points, with referee Prince Matumo clearly failing to stamp his authority on the match.

On the stroke of half-time he waved away what appeared a genuine penalty appeal by Dynamos after striker Evans Katema was brought down in the box by Bruce Homora.

After the breather he had some contentious decisions, he gave a free-kick to Black Rhinos but after a huge disapproval from the DeMbare supporters he changed his heart and raised his hands in the air an apparent appeal for forgiveness.

Just after the hour mark DeMbare could have taken the lead but Nigel Katawa failed to finish a good lob he had received from Selemani.

Moments later Selemani tried his luck after a good exchange with Katema inside the box.

But with four minutes remaining on the clock, DeMbare were fortunate to retain 11 players on the pitch, when Katema who was shown a yellow card in the first half for a handling offence was not punished by the referee for the same misconduct.

At the final whistle his coach Gift Muzadzi who stood for Tonderayi Ndiraya who is away with the Warriors in Zambia condemned the poor judgment by his striker.

“We do not expect such things from senior players like Evans . . . but I think the referee managed to handle the game very well I do not want to comment more about the officiating.

“But the boys did their best today, we played two teams who play a physical game in one week.

“Black Rhinos play a physical game just like Chapungu and playing those two matches in a week I think it is fair to say it is a point gained for the team.

“Now we are preparing for the Harare derby against Caps United and I think we are ready for the game,” said Muzadzi.

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa was happy with the result.

“It was a good game maybe for both teams but I think the condition of the pitch was difficult for both teams.

“Towards the end of the season it is difficult to get points and I am happy with this point, we need to finish on a high note.

“We need to finish in the top four and this point is a morale booster for us,” Maruwa.

Teams

Dynamos: M Diya, E Jalai (P Siziba 46th min), W Sande, T Muringai, N Mangala (T Macheke 77th min), N Katawa, T Chisi, A Maliselo, S Jarrison, E Katema, K Dhemere

Black

Rhinos: B Mwandimutsira, J Mukombwe, F Banda, B Homora, M Mekiwa (M Demera 60th min), A Tandi, K Nyakudanga (G Saunyama 69th min), M Mukumba, W Mutasa (L Murape 77th min), W Taderera, A Gahadzikwa. The Chronicle