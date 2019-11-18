Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Burna Boy thanks Malema: Upsets Mzansi with xenophobia comments

Julius Malema recently voiced his support for Burna Boy in the recent drama and the muso seems grateful

– The celeb followed it up with an attempt to unite calling on South Africa to end the xenophobia

– However, the veiled shade managed to ignite an inferno of rage that been brewing over his comments

Burna Boy has thanked Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema for sticking his neck out and supporting his trip to South Africa.

Burna BoyBriefly.co.za reported that Malema had not made many friends when he responded to criticism by referring to haters as ‘bedwetting cowards’.

The musician seemed grateful, responding to the social media post with a hint at meeting up with the EFF boss:

“Thank you Julius Malema. Africa must Unite and I am willing to Die for that cause just like you brother. I look forward to meeting you.”

The result was Nigerians trending as people responded to the claim that South Africans were at fault.

Take a look at what citizens had to say in response to the shade below:

