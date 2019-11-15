Pokello criticised over Warriors visit

By Marshall Bwanya

Socialite and former Big Brother Africa contestant Pokello Nare was today criticised by journalist and soccer analyst Makomborero Mthimkhulu who fuelled other Twitter users to criticise her for her controversial visit to the Zimbabwe national football team camp.

Pokello who rose to fame Kim Kardashian style through a bedroom tape with her former boyfriend, rapper Desmond ‘Stunner’ Chideme, received a backlash for her visit to the Warriors.

Mthimkhulu stunned Pokello ambushing her on her handle.

“Pokello or anyone else with no business with the national team must keep away from the Warriors camp! Simple football business,” he wrote.

A provoked Pokello justified her visit to the Warriors camp arguing that she was actually there for business. On her handle she wrote: “I was there on football business.

“And I have authorisation to be there for as long as my son is a member of a Zimbabwe soccer national team. Now Save that for your Records!” she wrote.

Mthimkhulu fumed:”Your son is a member of the Zim soccer team.

“Excuse the ignorance but who is your son? What position does he play?

“Stop digging Pokello…you are making it worse, he agitated.”

Twitter user @moyaz89 trolled Pokello sarcastically asking her what position her son played:

“Hezvo? What position does your son play? He wrote.”

Twitter user @Nheta Tracey argued Pokello’s case by saying, “am with you, Pokello owes no one an apology, she said.”

More criticism rolled out for Pokello as Twitter user @brendymudhubhe alluded that if she wanted to generate positive influence for the Warriors she should only show up at the stadium for matches.

“If she wants to give influence she can go to the stadium after all what social influence can she give to players and its a camp not an event.

“These players are not even allowed to see their wives once they sign up for camp motiudza Pokello,” he wrote. Nehanda Radio