Ngozi ransom hits back

By Shelton Masina

A Bulawayo woman is at loggerheads with her parents after she sold their house without their consent claiming it was “haunted” and as punishment for marrying her off to a spiritual husband.

Elizabeth Mufandaedza deprived her parents when she sold their house to Taurai Mutsiwa and the parents are set to lose the property after the court ordered them to stay away from it.

This emerged at the Western Commonage Court where Mutsiwa was seeking an interim peace order against Elizabeth’s parents, Mashoko and Colleta Mufandaedza claiming they were disturbing her peace and that of her tenants as well as depriving her of her source of income by constantly coming to her house to collect rentals.

“Mr Mufandaedza and his wife are disturbing my peace and depriving me of my source of income. For the past five months they have been coming my house to collect rentals from the tenants without my consent.

“I bought the house in question from their daughter Elizabeth and I did all the required processes like changing the ownership into my name.

I decided to put the tenants they are constantly harassing as I work outside the country,” complained Mutsiwa.

Mutsiwa begged the court to stop Elizabeth’s parents from visiting the house in question with the intention of collecting rentals from the tenants.

Elizabeth who was in court apparently backing Mutsiwa admitted that she sold the house to Mutsiwa as punishment against her parents for marrying her off to a spiritual husband.

“I sold the house without their consent because my father married me off to a spiritual husband. He wanted me to stay in that house as a way of appeasing an avenging spirit haunting our family.

He believed that my stay in that house was the only way our family was going to be cleansed,” said Elizabeth.

After Elizabeth’s testimony the presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the order and warned Mr Mufandaedza and his wife to stay away from the house. B-Metro