Mugabe family land grabs play out months after ex-president’s death

Barely three months after his death, a group of farmers whose land was grabbed in 2009 by the late former president Robert Mugabe during the height of his land reform programme descended on their land this Monday demanding the immediate evacuation of ex-first lady Grace Mugabe.

This weekend, pictures emerged of Grace Mugabe confronting agents of the farmers who have already returned to the disputed farm even before the court process is exhausted.

Adonia Makombe, Shaungwe Hungwe and Nyika Chifamba in February this year won a challenge against their eviction from Teviotdale farm in Mazowe to pave way for Mugabe’s occupation back in 2009.

To which the late Mugabe, his wife and their company Gushungo Holdings (Private) Limited lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court which is still pending.

In October, the three farmers applied to the High Court to execute the High Court order pending the outcome of the appeal by the Mugabes’. They wanted to reclaim the seized plots and evict the late president’s widow.

The Harare High Court however, on Monday barred Grace Mugabe’s abrupt eviction until her application to substitute the late president Robert Mugabe as the executor of his estate.