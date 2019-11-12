Skhobokhobo to tie the knot

By Bongani Ndlovu

Madlela Skhobokhobo will shed his axe next month and put on a ring to solemnise his marriage to Soneni Moyo, the mother of his three children.

Madlela, real name Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu, feels it is time to solemnise the love between him and his wife.

He said the wedding ceremony will be held at Revelation Church (next to Renkini Bus Terminus) with the reception slated for Green Gardens in Bulawayo. The musician said he wanted to honour Soneni for being by his side ever since they fell in love during a theatre practice in 2000.

“What has kept us together for the past 19 years is that we pray, suffer, prosper together and above all, we love each other dearly,” said Madlela.

“We’ve gone through ups and downs and never looked back. For that, I really want to honour her for standing beside me for all these years.” Opening up about his better half, Madlela, who is also an actor, said he met Soneni who was an actress, during a theatre practice in Nkulumane in 2000. However, he said she is no longer interested in acting.

“Quizzed why it had taken him long to marry Soneni, Madlela said he has been saving up. Unfortunately, he said, the wedding will not be open to his fans as it will be strictly by invitation, at the request of his better half. His acting mate, Sibande, real name Noble Charlie Nxumalo, who will be the best man and maskhandi artiste Indamuva, will be part of the bridal party. The Chronicle