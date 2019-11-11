We’re still in the game: Somandla Ndebele

By Nyore Madzianike

SUNGURA musician Somandla Ndebele believes he is still in the game, amid reports that yesteryear greats are struggling to make an impact on the music scene.

The Denda Brothers frontman, who recently released a five-track album “Chinono Chinengwe”, said yesteryear musicians were still commanding a huge following.

“A lot of people are still following our music and we are commanding a following from youthful people who also love sungura.”

“It is not in dispute that the young generation have a new taste of music that they follow, but it also remains a fact that there are many people who follow sungura.”

“I have a feeling that the perception is coming from the fact that some yesteryear musicians are no longer frequently staging shows in the country as compared the previous years.

“This is mainly because of the cost involved in planning a show under the prevailing economic conditions,” he said.

Soma, as he is affectionately called by his fans, said he was satisfied by the response his album is receiving from his followers.

“Chinono Chinengwe is receiving massive response. I am even overwhelmed by the response, which is also a clear indicator that we are still in the game.

“The album is also performing well on the local airwaves,” he said.

Soma will be taking his music around the country with a number of shows having been lined up during the festive season.

“We are preparing to take our new music to people around the country with a number of shows having been lined up starting this month-end.”

“There is need for proper planning considering the cost of staging shows. There will be a lot of movement so we need to make sure that everything is in place before we start travelling.

“We want to avoid a situation whereby we fail to fulfil a show after failing to secure fuel.

This will cost big time as people will take us as a disorganised music outfit,” he said.

“Chinono Chinengwe” carries songs like “Ndakakuudza”, “Hokoyo”, “Zvinoda Kufunga”, “Kubatana Kwakanaka”, and “Shingirira” featuring Peter Muparutsa. The Herald