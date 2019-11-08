Who bought Madam Boss car?…. husband says Passion Java did not buy Mercedes

By Taonga Nyemba

Socialite and comedienne Madam Boss has dismissed prophet Passion Java’s claims that he gave her a car for showing up at his church.

Prophet Java appeared in a live interview with Carole Nyakudya on the Facebook Page, “Zimbabwe Social Media News” saying he got Madam Boss a car.

“Ndakataengera Vanonzi Madam Boss mota. Ndakangopinda muchurch ndichibva ndarohwa nehana ndichivaona, ndandajaira kuvaona pamavideo paYouTube apo ne apo.

“So, I was giving ma elders angu aka server ministry for long and ari loyal saka ndakatengera about four people mota then I bought my mom a house saka ndakatengera vanhu mota four saka dzakabva dzapera.

“Ndakangofungidzira Madam Boss havaite izvi ndobva ndavati mukuda ndikuitirei vakati ndikuda motokari ndobva ndatovati endai ku car sale yedu uko kuHarare ndobva vatoenda ndobva vadzoka.

“Motikari haasi masimbi asi motikari munhu anayo, ndikangorova decision yekuti uyu ngaiite mota atonayo,” said Prophet Java in the video.

A picture of Madam Boss has since been circulating when she appears in a Mercedes Benz holding car keys whilst on the driver’s seat.

However, Madam Boss’s husband Ngoni Munetsiwa who happens to be the comedienne’s manager said Passion did not buy her a car.

“I am the one who bought the car sometime last year and what’s circulating online is a lie, people are just fabricating stories.

“We will not make any statement refuting the malicious claims because it will be a waste of time, we have a lot of things to do which are better than making statements.

“With social media you will get tired of making statements,” said Munetsiwa.

It remains to be seen whether the Prophet told a lie or Madam Boss is the one hiding the truth. H Metro