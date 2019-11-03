Chiefs shock FC Platinum

FC Platinum’s title aspirations suffered a huge setback after they lost at their Mandava home to relegation threatened Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday.

Arthur Musiyiwa’s solitary strike was enough to condemn the champions to their sixth Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat of the season.

The miners came into this match just two points behind early pacesetters CAPS United, but the Harare giants can extend that lead to five points if they beat TelOne at Ascot today.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ victory means they are out of the relegation zone and now sit four points ahead of Mushowani who occupy the last relegation slot.

FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe blamed the officiating team for his team’s defeat. “This was a tough game but it is unfortunate that it was decided by another person.

“We must go back to the drawing board and look forward to the next match. I cannot comment much about the officiating but I feel that we could have done better if some decisions had not been made.

“We are still in the race and we must not lose hope at all costs, we need to remain focused,” said Sweswe.

Sweswe’s opposite number, Joseph Sibindi, was buoyant. “We can beat any team in this league because we have the character, which we showed today.

“This win is very important to us in the relegation fight. I think the fear of being eliminated was the main driving force,” said Sibindi. The Sunday Mail