Teacher ‘hangs’ self in bedroom

By Shelton Masina

A TEACHER at Coghlan Primary School in Bulawayo allegedly hanged herself in her bedroom.

Ms Sibhekinkosi Moyo (35) from New Magwegwe suburb was found hanging from a roof truss by her father on Thursday.

Sources close to the incident said yesterday that Ms Moyo had not been feeling well for some time and had been on sick leave.

She recently suffered a stroke.

According to a close family source Ms Moyo told her daughter a day before she was found hanging that she would leave and not come back.

“She told her daughter on Wednesday that she was leaving and was not coming back” said a close family member on condition of anonymity.

The source said on the fateful day Ms Moyo woke up in the morning and did household chores without showing any signs of distress.

At around 9AM Ms Moyo’s father was shocked to find her hanging from a roof truss in her bedroom. He immediately alerted neighbours before reporting the matter to the police.

Ms Moyo is survived by two children.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed Ms Moyo’s suspected suicide by hanging.

Teachers at Coghlan Primary School declined to comment on the issue and referred the news crew to the Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira. Mrs Kaira confirmed that Ms Moyo who lived with her father, two siblings and her two children, was not feeling well.

She said increasing cases of suicide by teachers and pupils was a cause for concern and urged those facing challenges to seek counselling.

“We received two cases of suicide in the city in one week and I urge those suffering stress or depression to seek counselling,” said Mrs Kaira.

On Tuesday, a Form Two pupil at Maranatha High School in Bulawayo’s Nketa suburb was found hanging at his home in Nketa 7 in a suspected case of suicide.

Nqobile Lusinga (15) allegedly hanged himself from the roof trusses of the family’s bedroom in the afternoon after his teachers questioned him about money and a cell phone that he had brought to school.

It is suspected that Nqobile stole $100 from his aunt and bought the cell phone.

When his parents were summoned to the school, he was sent home to collect the rest of the money. Instead of returning to the school, he allegedly committed suicide. The Chronicle