I can’t perform miracles: Mapeza

JOHANNESBURG – Chippa United’s Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza says he can’t perform miracles with the squad.

He says they are not good enough to survive relegation in the South African Premiership football.

Mapeza, who was appointed earlier this month to replace Clinton Larsen, watched his side lose 2-0 to Highlands Park in an Absa Premiership clash at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

It was the former FC Platinum coach’s first league game in charge of the club, which is now rock-bottom of the league table with just four points from nine matches.

They remain the only club in the South African PSL who are yet to win a league game this season.

“Things are going to be difficult here, we need to bring in new faces. It’s clear, we need to bring in new faces,” Mapeza said.

“I have to be honest with you. I didn’t come here to perform miracles. I’m a football coach and I know this terrain.

‘’If things don’t go well for me, as a coach you either resign or you get fired.

“But, at the moment, we need players here. We need players. Each and every department. From up front, midfield, in defence.”

Mapeza added he has already spoken to trigger-happy chairman Chippa Mpengesi about this and has been assured to wait for the January window period.

“We have to look for new players, but for now we have to work with what we have until December,” he revealed.

“We have been talking about maybe getting some players on loan, maybe in the First Division.

‘’If it means bringing one or two guys from Zimbabwe, I have to do that because up front we need people who can score goals.”

With two tough games against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout and against log leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the league, Mapeza said they will only focus on improving their position on the log.

“We are not going to put more focus on the Telkom knockout,” he said.

“We rather put more focus on the league. We will play against Sundowns and see what happens but much of the focus is on the league.” – KickOff.com