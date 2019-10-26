Air hostess Rudo living her best life

Living in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, travelling across the globe and working for one of the best international airlines in the world is the life that Rudo Pasipanodya, an Emirates cabin crew member leads.

Rudo who always admired the world of aviation since she was young, joined Emirates four years ago.

Joining one of the world’s leading airlines required her to relocate to Dubai, an opportunity she grabbed with both hands and has no regrets.

Speaking from her Dubai base, Rudo said she is thoroughly enjoying working for the airline as she gets to travel the world and meet new people.

“I’ve been exposed to different cultures and have been lucky to experience some of them. My perspective on life, the world and people has broadened and Gustave Flaubert’s words ring true: ‘Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world’,” said Rudo.

While she gets to meet a wide variety of people from around the world and enjoys doing her part to make Emirates flights comfortable, her favourite part of her job is visiting new cities.

“Discovering a new city is exciting; getting to shop around the world and see new sites never gets old.”

Although she has seen her fair share of destinations across the globe, for her, nothing beats the Italian city of Bologna.

“It’s a beautiful city, it’s in close proximity with other cities and small towns, which is convenient if you want to go exploring. Also, there’s authentic Italian food and gelato at every bend.”

With all this exposure, for Rudo, her home country remains very dear to her heart.

“I visit Zimbabwe at least twice a year. The people are the best — very warm and friendly. Our food is delicious and I particularly love traditional dishes like sadza nemazondo,” she said.

Travelling, Rudo said quenches her adventurous spirit, so when home, she prefers quieter activities such as catching up with friends or staying in and watching movies.

On her stay in Dubai, she said: “Dubai is such a cosmopolitan city; there’s something for everyone to do. It’s a great place to visit and an even better place to live.”

Having a job that requires her to fly around the world has made Rudo an expert in what it takes to travel comfortably. These are some of her tips:

“Be early, pack less and always hydrate. Also, when travelling, carry noise-cancelling headphones for the moments you just want quiet time to relax.” The Chronicle