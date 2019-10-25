Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mudiwa blesses wife with BMW

A week after being blessed with a son, gospel rapper, Mudiwa Hood used his social media accounts to announce the purchase of a BMW 323i MSport for his wife. 

Below is the full statement issued by Mudiwa Hood

“Dear Mudiwa Jnr, @mudiwacristianhood

Son you see this woman whom you call mom, and I call her wifey? She is a special human being in both our lives son. She carried you for nine months, got sick, weak and sacrificed a lot of her own goals so you be here today, amazing isn’t she. The day you were born, I witnessed every second of pain she went through in labour jus so you get born son.

The 1st time I laid my eyes on you, I cried hard son, I looked at your mom and even cried more, actually I am in tears writing this, she is a fighter and a strong woman.

Son as you grow up, please respect everyone, especially women, regardless you are related to them or not. It only takes a man like me who has seen your mother in labour, to fully appreciate the role God gave them, to bring a human being on this earth through unbearable pain, again son respect women.

I wrote all this, not to jus tell you how to respect women, especially your mother in this case but to actually show you how its done. Yes I celebrated your coming here on earth but it is the bearer who is your mom who needs to be appreciated for bringing you King to this earth. I have bought your mom a small gift to say thank you for bringing you to this earth son you are that special.

