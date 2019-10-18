Billiat rallies Chiefs

Zimbabwean striker Khama Billiat believes Kaizer Chiefs are moving even closer to ending their trophy drought in the South African Premiership and is eager to keep their current momentum going.

Amakhosi have not won a piece of silverware over the last four seasons but are sitting at the top of the Absa Premiership standings.

However, Ernst Middendorp’s charges will get their Telkom Knockout campaign underway against Cape Town City tomorrow in hopes of advancing to the quarter-final.

The Soweto giants celebrated their chairman and founder Kaizer Motaung’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, and Billiat hopes to extend the celebrations into the weekend with a win in the TKO round-of-16.

“He has to finish this week very happy and we will do our best,” said Billiat at Chiefs’ media open day when asked about Motaung’s birthday.

“I feel like we are getting closer to winning a trophy, but we have to work for it, it won’t come just like that. Everyone needs to think the same way,” he added.

“We look like we are getting to understand what we need (to win trophies) this time around.”

Kick-off is at 3pm. — Sport24.