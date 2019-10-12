‘Friendly fire’ leaves one dead… misdirected stone kills friend after beer tiff

By Shelton Masina

A New Lobengula man, with the intention of hitting a drinking mate that he had been arguing with, missed the target and instead struck his best friend with a stone who died on the spot, before fleeing the scene.

A group of acquaintances had been drinking at a house in New Lobengula suburb when an argument ensured between Simon Moyo and Tafadzwa Katuwi.

The circumstances are that on the afternoon of 27 September, in a failed attempt to hit Katuwi with a stone, Moyo missed the intended target and hit his close friend Busi Ncube on the chest.

Ncube never made it to the hospital and was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Moyo threw a stone with the intention of hitting Katuwi after the two had been involved in a heated argument over beer.

“Katuwi dodged the stone and it hit Ncube on the left side of the chest at close range.

“Ncube collapsed and died on the spot,” said a close family member who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A case of murder was opened at Magwegwe Police Station.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said police are investigation a murder case.

“We are investigating a murder case and the circumstances are that the accused, who is now on the run, wanted to hit another person with a stone but missed and killed his best friend.

“The deceased was hit on the left side of the chest and he died on the spot.

“We appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused to report at their nearest police station,” said Inspector Ncube.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to restrain from violent behaviour and to solve problems amicably.

“Members of the public must solve their differences amicably especially when they have been drinking alcohol.

“Fighting is an offence and people are urged to resolve matters in a peaceful manner,” he said. B Metro