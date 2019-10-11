On the run Zimra official in court for fraud

By Andile Tshuma

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official who had been on the run for days before her arrest on Tuesday for alleged fraud appeared in court yesterday.

It is alleged that she was a member of a syndicate that smuggled vehicles worth millions of dollars into the country through Plumtree Border Post.

Tecklar Ndlovu (55) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani charged with three counts of fraud.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 24 October on $1000 bail and other stringent conditions.

Ndlovu however, spent last night in prison as she could not meet the conditions of her bail on time.

Magistrate Rosemani granted Ndlovu bail on condition that she reports to Tshabalala police station thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.

She was also asked to surrender her passport and title deeds for her house as she was considered a flight risk.

Ndlovu is one of two women facing fraud charges.

Her alleged accomplice, Semukelwe Maphosa is still on the run.

Prosecuting, Mr Wilbrought Muleya said Ndlovu committed fraud through illegal clearing of vehicles between March and April 2019.

For the first count, she allegedly cleared for importation a Toyota Fortuner chassis number AHTZZ69G005007 by unlawfully and intentionally issuing a customs clearance certificate number 901136013 and duty payment assessment number ZWPTN412 on March 18, 2019.

She purported that the vehicle had been lawfully imported by one Prosper Gambiza. She allegedly misrepresented by using a clearance certificate for one Noah Mataruse duly issued by Zimra, for a Toyota Land Cruiser with chassis number JTEBZ29J30007665, tax clearance 9001136013 and duty assessment number ZWPTN412, prejudicing Zimra of US $9 201,12 in customs duty.

On the second count, the State alleges that Ndlovu on April 4, 2019 cleared for importation another Toyota Fortuner using similar modus operandi.

“On the 4th of April 2019 and at Plumtree border post, Tecklar Ndlovu cleared for importation a Toyota Fortuner chassis number AHTJA3GS300233478 motor vehicle by unlawfully and intentionally issuing a customs clearance Certificate number 9001140342 and duty payment assessment number ZWPT N494 to the Toyota vehicle purporting that the Toyota Fortuner vehicle had been lawfully imported by Nulenty Enterprises whereas to the knowledge of Ndlovu the customs clearance certificate number 901140342 and duty assessment number ZWPT N492 was duly issued by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to Trevor Mandizha for a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle chassis number JTELB7IJ307102791 and by such misrepresentation Ndlovu caused the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to be prejudiced of US $14 878,42 in customs duty,” said the prosecutor.

On the third count, the State is accusing Ndlovu of illegally clearing a Hummer and prejudicing Zimra of US $6 973,81 in customs duty.

“Tecklar Ndlovu cleared for importation a Hummer chassis number ADMDN13E974415372 motor vehicle by unlawfully and intentionally issuing a customs clearance certificate number 901144803 and duty payment assessment number ZWPT IMM53/04/19 to the Hummer purporting that the Hummer vehicle had been lawfully imported by Munyaradzi Bamhare whereas to the knowledge of Ndlovu the customs clearance certificate number 9001144803 and duty assessment number ZWPT IMM53/04/19 was duly issued by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to Joel Manganda for a Jeep Cherokee vehicle chassis number IJ8HDE8M477583768 and by such misrepresentation, Tecklar Ndlovu caused the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to be prejudiced of US $6 973,81 in customs duty,” said Muleya. The Chronicle