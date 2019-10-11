Man fined $150 for assaulting ex-wife

By Brenda Zinyuke

A man has been fined RTGS$150 for assaulting his ex-wife on the back, shoulders and left eye with a stick after she banned him from visiting her.

Trust Mapfumo (32) of Mbembesi village in Ntabazinduna beat Ms Shoropa Moyo (27) of the same area. He pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.

The magistrate fined him RTGS$150 or two months imprisonment.

The court heard that Mapfumo approached Ms Moyo at her place of residence where she was a maid.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on October 8 at around 6PM, Ms Moyo was at her place of residence when she was approached by Mapfumo.

“The complainant told the accused person to stop visiting her as they were no longer in a relationship,” he said.

This angered Mapfumo who assaulted Ms Moyo several times.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mapfumo’s arrest. The Chronicle