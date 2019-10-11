Ex-cop ‘defrauds’ ZRP, on the run

By Rutendo Ngara

A former police officer from Bulawayo is allegedly on the run after defrauding the force of RTGS$7 400.

The suspect was identified as a former Inspector, Vusumuzi Ncube (55) from Nkulumane 5 suburb.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ncube was stationed at Police General Headquarters (Transport and Logistics) in the city.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Criminal Investigation Department Special Investigations is looking for Vusumuzi Ncube aged 55 who is wanted for a case of fraud involving RTGS$7 400”.

“His last known address is 893 Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo and his current whereabouts are not known,” said Asst comm Nyathi.

He did not divulge how Ncube allegedly fleeced the force.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact CID Headquarters Special Investigations on (0242) 253297, Detective Assistant Inspector Mabwe on 0774 667 488, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, Police General Headquarters WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 or any nearest police station. The Herald