Cop accused of raping and killing stepdaughter remanded in custody

By Geraldine Zaranyika

A Harare policeman accused of raping and killing his stepdaughter was yesterday remanded in custody after he flouted his reporting conditions.

Moses Nigel Jalasi, a policeman stationed at Braeside Police Station, who is charged with murder, failed to report to the police every Friday as part of the bail conditions set by the High Court.

The court heard that he only reported five times and defaulted on 11 others.

Jalasi claimed that he had defaulted because after his release his employer had detained him at Chikurubi and on one of the occasions on September 13 he had gone to Parirenyatwa to seek medical attention.

Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye ruled that Jalasi had intentionally defaulted since there was no proof of his detention at Chikurubi.

She also dismissed his visit to Parirenyatwa Hospital saying that he was attended to but he was not admitted and therefore could still have fulfilled his reporting conditions.

“He is a police officer and he knows the importance of reporting conditions,” she said.

“He only reported five times and missed 11 times, it is evident that he defaulted willingly.”

It is alleged that on May 10 this year, Jalasi was at No. 41 Northampton Crescent, Eastlea, Harare, together with his stepdaughter, Nyasha Olga Unganai. It is the State’s case that Jalasi approached Unganai, who was in the kitchen and dragged her into the bedroom where he forcibly removed her underwear and raped her.

After raping her, Jalasi allegedly took a pair of scissors which was in the wardrobe and stabbed Unganai several times in the stomach until she died.

The court heard that Jalasi stole Unganai’s cellphone before vanishing from the scene leaving her lying in a pool of blood. The Herald