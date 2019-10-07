Armed robbers ‘get away with US$17K’

By Nqobile Tshili

Eight armed robbers allegedly raided a family in Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb and got away with more than US$17 000 among other valuables using their victim’s car which they later abandoned.

The incident occurred on Thursday at about 8pm after the suspects ambushed a 46-year-old woman as she was entering her home.

The suspects allegedly forced the four house occupants into a room before demanding cash while threatening to harm them.

In a statement on Friday, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were investigating the armed robbery.

“Police are investigating an armed robbery case where eight unknown male adults robbed a Bulawayo family at gunpoint in Kumalo suburb. The accused persons pounced on a 46-year-old woman as she arrived at her house at around 8pm and force-marched her into the house where three other occupants were confined into a room.

“The accused force-marched the woman from room to room and ordered her to show them the safe. Property which includes, cash amounting to RTGS$5 500 and US$17 360, Samsung J6 cellphone, Huawei P8 Lite cellphone, four HP laptops, three gold rings, silver Ipad Mini cellphone was stolen. The accused persons fled from the scene using the complainant’s vehicle a Volvo X C60 which was later abandoned,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He urged members of the public to avoid keeping huge amounts in their homes as this increases risk of them being raided by criminals.

The incident occurred just four days after three gun wielding robbers raided a house at Inyathi Business Centre getting away with US$1 800 and $33 000, in what cops suspect could be an inside job.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to those with information regarding the matter to report to the nearest police station or national complaints desk on 0242-703631.

Meanwhile, police arrested three suspects in connection with theft of copper cables while four others escaped.

Asst Comm Nyathi said detectives arrested Kudakwashe Tsuro at his home in New Lobengula before he led them to his co-accused Founders Ndlovu (33) and Bhekani Ndlovu (40) in Nketa 9 suburb.

“They found him in possession of a salter scale, some copper wire, and 1kg block of copper. Further investigations led the police to a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo where the other two suspects were arrested and four others escaped.

“The suspects were caught in the act while loading copper wire into a South Africa registered Mercedes Benz Sprinter. A total of 567kgs of copper wire was recovered packed in sacks and tyres. The Mercedes Benz which was destined for South Africa was impounded by the police,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He warned members of the public to desist from illegally dealing in copper as the law will be applied without fear or favour. The Chronicle