Uganda’s Solomon Serwanjja wins BBC World News Komla Dumor award

Ugandan investigative reporter and news anchor Solomon Serwanjja has won the 2019 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Serwanjja is a presenter at Uganda’s NBS TV, where he hosts one of the channel’s prime-time shows.

He has also produced award-winning reports, including one for BBC’s Africa Eye programme about the illegal sale of prescription drugs.

The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

Serwanjja is the fifth winner of the award, following in the footsteps of Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and fellow Ugandan Nancy Kacungira.

As part of the prize, he will spend three months at the BBC in London and travel back to the continent to report on a story there.

He is a well-known journalist and his passion for investigative journalism highlighted his desire to make positive change in his native Uganda.

“Komla brought so much to the African narrative – his perspective was a breath of fresh air, as he believed Africa was rising and that the world needed to see the continent from a different angle,” said Serwanjja.

“His reports always struck a chord with me, and I feel the same passion for our continent that he demonstrated. I want to continue his legacy by telling stories that cast a spotlight not only on the critical challenges we face in Africa, but also the progress and successes that have been made.”

Serwanjja impressed judges with not only with his eloquence and passion for telling African stories, but also with his commitment and bravery in uncovering what’s in the public interest.

Jamie Angus, director of BBC World Service Group, said: “To recognise and empower some of Africa’s leading talent in journalism, in honour of Komla, is really important to us.

“Komla’s reporting made a huge impact with audiences all over the world, and we’re excited to have Solomon at the BBC, to harness Komla’s commitment to telling African stories.” BBC News