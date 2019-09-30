Tuku’s shoes are big- Selmor

By Trust Khosa

Diva of the moment Selmor Mtukudzi reckons it is hard to fill in the void left by her late father and icon.

She however, made a vow to try her best to keep the Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi legacy going.

The Impala Car Rental Ambassador, who was later roped into the line-up, which performed at the well-attended “Tuku Memorial & Birthday Concert”, proved her worth when she ushered out all her artistic verve.

To say her performance was superb would be an understate and maybe magical is the right word to sum it all.

As expected, her playlist was dominated by Tuku’s compositions in line with the commemorations, which were meant to celebrate the late national hero and icon’s life.

Speaking to H-Metro after her majestic act, Selmor who performed for free, said she was humbled by the support fans showed her form start to finish.

“To be honest, I was really humbled by the support that fans have been showing me before and after my father’s death.

“Each time that I appear on stage, I always want to do my best and honour my father who has paved the way for us,” she said.

Now in her late 30s, Selmor who is not doubt the heiress to the Tuku throne, said she would not give herself pressure to impress expectant fans.

“I am aware of the expectations of my fans but one thing I won’t do is to give myself pressure.

“Tuku was a legend and her shoes are difficult to full.

“As such, I will only do my best as an artiste my improving my performances and recording more song to ensure that I keep his legacy alive.

“Prior to the event, all I wanted was to give my fans the best and I think it’s now up to them to judge how I performed but I respect them for respecting his legacy.

“I will continue doing my best and keep his legacy going,” she said.

Added Selmor:

“Each time that I appear on stage, I make sure Im play the song Tozeza Baba which happens to be myb favourite.

“I have also realised that fans also love the song and each time I appear on stage they quickly request me to play it.

“I now understand my fans better but I won’t give myself a lot of pressure to impress them because I will end up doing the wrong things which I don’t want to see happening.

“At the moment I am just focusing on my music and audience building mission.”

Tuku died on January 23 this year aged 66.

He was supposed to have celebrated his 67th birthday on September 22. H-Metro