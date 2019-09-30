Banker crowned Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe

By Michael Magoronga

Amanda Vongai Shoko (25) from Harare was crowned Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe after shrugging off competition from nine other girls at a colourful event held at King Solomon’s Hotel in Kwekwe on Saturday.

Shoko, who recently graduated with a Banking and Finance degree from a Cyprian University, claimed a double after she was also crowned Miss Personality.

Kwekwe Poly Industrial Metrology student Tapiwanashe Size (19) was crowned first princess while Bulawayo’s Ashley Guwu (20) was second princess.

Tocky Vibes was at his best after he gave a sterling performance. The stage was warmed by controversial rapper Kikky Bad A$$ who also did not disappoint.

The two were supported by good performances from local artistes Deeswag and Gore Brothers who are carving their name in the break dance field.

Pageant spokesperson, Alexio “Goodchild” Gwenzi, said the rebranded pageant was a success.

“We can say that the show was a success, thanks to our sponsors who made it happen. We also thank the ladies for giving their all,” he said.

Gwenzi said some of the finalists were removed from the list as they did not meet required standards.

“We had 15 girls initially after we conducted auditions across the country. But five ladies were dropped from the contestants’ list after the trainer, Mrs Mavis Koslek, discovered that they didn’t meet minimum standards. But all the same the 10 girls gave the competition all their best and it was a resounding success,” he said.

The pageant was recently rebranded so that it becomes national in its third edition.

All along the event, a brainchild of Solomon Matsa, was a provincial affair.

The pageant is set to celebrate girls who are heavily built and usually overlooked at other pageants. The Chronicle